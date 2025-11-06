International experience is vital to eradicate poverty in Sri Lanka  Dy Minister

November 6, 2025   12:51 pm

International experience is extremely vital to eradicate poverty in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe stated. 

The Deputy Minister made these remarks while attending the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, and addressing the media on the sidelines of the event.

He noted that nearly 25% of Sri Lankans currently live in poverty, emphasizing that the experiences, concepts and suggestions of other countries could be effectively utilized to overcome this challenge and promote sustainable development in Sri Lanka.

The inaugural session of the conference was first held in 1995, and it is significant that the summit has reconvened nearly 30 years later.

Prominent figures who addressed the opening session included United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Kate Gilmore, and President of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

In his remarks, Secretary-General Guterres stressed that education is fundamental to the future of all nations, underscoring the need to bridge gaps and strengthen the foundations of education worldwide.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser highlighted that education is not a luxury or a privilege, but a fundamental human right, reaffirming the global commitment to inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, world leaders and government representatives are scheduled to engage in discussions today (November 6) to advance the core objectives of the 1995 World Summit for Social Development—namely, poverty eradication, decent work, and social inclusion.

Deputy Minister Jayasinghe also participated in a concurrent program themed “The Path out of Poverty”.

