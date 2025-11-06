Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President

The government remains fully committed to supporting all national efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy, improving access to and availability of treatment and ensuring the social protection for those affected by the disease, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

Marking an important milestone in Sri Lanka’s journey toward the complete elimination of leprosy, the inauguration of the National Leprosy Conference was held this morning (06) in Colombo.

The President noted that despite Sri Lanka’s successful eradication of leprosy as a public health concern in 1995, the journey has not concluded.

The Head of State said he has confidence that the national conference will enhance the current initiatives aimed at eradicating the spread of leprosy.

President Dissanayake also expressed his appreciation to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Sasakawa Foundation for their continued support to completely eliminate leprosy from Sri Lanka.