SC reserves judgment in Vidya murder case appeal

The Supreme Court, which has concluded the hearing of the appeal petition filed by the defendants including “Swiss Kumar”, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the abduction, rape, and murder of schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya in Jaffna in 2015, has reserved its judgment to be delivered at a later date.

The case, which drew widespread public outrage at the time, was taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Ada Derana reporter said.