SC reserves judgment in Vidya murder case appeal

SC reserves judgment in Vidya murder case appeal

November 6, 2025   02:28 pm

The Supreme Court, which has concluded the hearing of the appeal petition filed by the defendants including “Swiss Kumar”, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the abduction, rape, and murder of schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya in Jaffna in 2015, has reserved its judgment to be delivered at a later date.

The case, which drew widespread public outrage at the time, was taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)