Court calls for discussion between IRD and Sri Lanka Cricketers over taxation concerns

The Court of Appeal today (06) suggested to the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue that it would be appropriate to hold discussions to resolve the matter concerning the Inland Revenue Department’s (IRD) decision to impose an Advance Personal Income Tax (APIT) on players of the Sri Lanka national cricket team.

The suggestion was made by President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, when the writ petition filed by Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva and One-Day International (ODI) captain Charith Asalanka was taken up for hearing today, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petitioners have challenged the Inland Revenue Department’s decision, stating that the move to levy the said tax on national cricket players is unfair and unreasonable.