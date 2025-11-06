Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining

A decision has been taken by the Mannar Citizens Committee to continue its protest demanding that construction of wind power plants in the Mannar District be halted and that no permission be granted for mineral sand mining around Mannar Island.

The protest launched by the residents of Mannar has now continued for nearly 100 days.

Speaking at a media briefing held yesterday, representatives of the committee stated that while they appreciate the government’s decision not to proceed with any new wind power projects in Mannar, no proper solutions have yet been provided to address the issues faced by residents due to the existing wind power plants in the area.

They further emphasized that they would suspend the ongoing protest only if the government gives a clear assurance to provide fair solutions to the current problems and to halt the planned mineral sand mining around Mannar Island.

Expressing his views at the media briefing, Rev. S. Marcus, the convener of the Mannar Citizens Committee said that they hope for a positive intervention regarding their demands made in order to protect the rights of the residents.