The Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court has issued a seven-day detention order permitting police to further question the National People’s Power (NPP) Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband, who was arrested in Eppawala while in possession of heroin.

According to the Ada Derana reporter, the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court granted permission to the Anuradhapura Division Criminal Investigation Department to detain and question the individual until November 12.

The suspect was produced before the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court today (6) by the Anuradhapura Police.