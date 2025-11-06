NPP Peliyagoda UC members husband arrested with narcotics to be detained

NPP Peliyagoda UC members husband arrested with narcotics to be detained

November 6, 2025   03:23 pm

The Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court has issued a seven-day detention order permitting police to further question the National People’s Power (NPP) Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband, who was arrested in Eppawala while in possession of heroin.

Court today granted permission to detain and question the husband of the National People's Power (NPP) Peliyagoda Urban Council member Disna Niranjala, who was arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura yesterday (05).

According to the Ada Derana reporter, the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court granted permission to the Anuradhapura Division Criminal Investigation Department to detain and question the individual until November 12.

The suspect was produced before the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court today (6) by the Anuradhapura Police.

 

