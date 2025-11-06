NPP Peliyagoda urban councillor resigns after husband and son arrested with drugs

The National People’s Power (NPP) member of the Peliyagoda Urban Council, Disna Niranjala Kumari, has resigned from her position as a member of the council following the arrest of her husband and son on drug-related charges.

Legal proceedings are currently underway regarding her husband and son, who are both in police custody.

The NPP councillor says she is personally shocked by this incident that occurred at a time when the National People’s Power (NPP) government is focusing its full attention on curbing the drug menace in the country.

Accordingly, she has resigned from her position to support the legal proceedings related to the incident and in support of the program being carried out by the government to create a good political culture in the country.

Accordingly, it is reported that she has already taken steps to forward her resignation letter to the Gampaha District Returning Officer.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the General Secretary of the National People’s Power.