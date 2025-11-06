First reading of Kolonna PSs inaugural budget defeated

November 6, 2025   06:45 pm

The first reading of the inaugural budget of the Kolonna Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated. 

The monthly session of the Kolonna Pradeshiya Sabha commenced today (06) at around 10.00 a.m. chaired by its chairman, Mr. Sampath Gunasinghe.

The opposition parties had secured the majority of seats in the Kolonna Pradeshiya Sabha at the recent Local Government elections, with the NPP winning 9 seats and opposition groups securing 10 seats in total.

However, when a secret ballot was held to elect the chairman of the local council, the NPP won that election and established power in the Kolonna Pradeshiya Sabha.

However, opposition groups have reportedly now united to defeat the council’s budget during the first reading vote held for the inaugural budget.

The Kolonna Pradeshiya Sabha consists of 9 members of the NPP, 5 members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), 3 members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), one member of the United National Party (UNP) and one member of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’.

