FM Vijitha Herath to attend UNWTO General Assembly in Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, will undertake an official visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from November 8 to 11, 2025, to attend the 26th Session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

During the visit, Minister Herath will participate in high-level sessions of the UNWTO and hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from several member states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement.

“Sri Lanka is a founding member of the UNWTO, established in 1975. The visit of Minister Herath is aimed at advancing Sri Lanka’s tourism agenda through potential collaborations with the UNWTO and its member states,” it added.