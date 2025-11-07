Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, today (07), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.