President to deliver 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament today

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026, or the Budget Speech, is scheduled to be presented this afternoon (07).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance will deliver the second reading of the Appropriation Bill or the budget speech in Parliament at 01.30 p.m. today.

This will be the 80th budget of independent Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Budget Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (08) to December 05, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

The second reading vote on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held on November 14 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 5.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held every day during the Budget Period, except for public holidays and Sundays, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.