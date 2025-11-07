Election for Kandy Dalada Maligawa Diyawadana Nilame to be held today

The election for the position of Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy is scheduled to be held this afternoon (07).

Accordingly, the election meeting will take place at 2.00 p.m. at the Kandy Buddhist Balamandala Hall, under the supervision of Gamini Senarathna, the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

A total of seven candidates are contesting for the position this year.

Accordingly, the current acting Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela, the Chief Custodian of the Kataragama Maha Devalaya and the Pasgama Sri Natha Devalaya, Daminda Bandara Udurawana, the Chief Custodian of the Natha Devalaya and the Embekke Sri Kataragama Devalaya, A.W.S. Bandaranaike are scheduled to present themselves as candidates.

In addition, Professor Thilak Subasinghe of the Department of Business Finance and Faculty of Management of the University of Peradeniya, Gamini Kaluhendiwala, a graduate of the same university, Roshan Priyadarshana, the Chief Custodian of the Badulla Sonutthara Rajamaha Viharaya and Sathara Maha Dewalas and businessman, and retired Army Colonel Nanda Madugalle are also scheduled to contest for this position.

According to the Department of Buddhist Affairs, 263 people, including members of the Maha Sangha, are eligible to vote in this election.

In accordance with the Vihara and Devalaya Ordinance, the term of office of a Diyawadana Nilame is 10 years.

Accordingly, the candidate elected today will hold office until 2035.

Since the Kandyan Kingdom came under British rule, 19 individuals have served as the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

Central Province Deputy Commissioner for Buddhist Affairs Anuruddha Bandara explained the election procedure, stating:

“If more than one nomination is received at the meeting, a vote will be held to select a suitable candidate from among them. According to the Act, the candidate must be a Sinhala Buddhist male between the ages of 18 and 70. Also, he must not have any criminal convictions.”