Former NPP councilors husband suspended from service

November 7, 2025   10:10 am

The former National People’s Power (NPP) Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband, who serves as a school principal in Eppawala and was arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura, has been suspended from service, the Department of Education of the North-Central Province announced.

The North-Central Provincial Director of Education has issued a letter to the school principal in question, stating that, based on the information provided by the Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Division, he has committed an offence under the provisions of the Establishments Code. 

Accordingly, he has been suspended from service with immediate effect.

The school principal, who is the husband of a former NPP Urban Councillor, was recently arrested with 1 kilogram and 118 grams of heroin.

