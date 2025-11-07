Sri Lanka records over 1.9 mln tourist arrivals so far in 2025

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has announced that the total number of foreign tourists who have visited the country so far in 2025 has exceeded 1.9 million.

According to the latest statistics released by the Authority, a total of 32,815 tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first five days of November 2025. With this addition, the cumulative number of tourist arrivals for the year has risen to 1,923,502.

The highest number of daily arrivals during this period—7,412 tourists—was recorded on November 1, with India continuing to lead as the top source market for Sri Lanka.

So far this year, the largest number of tourists have arrived from India (431,235), followed by the United Kingdom (177,167), Russia (138,061), Germany (119,415), and China (113,619).