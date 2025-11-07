Sri Lanka records over 1.9 mln tourist arrivals so far in 2025

Sri Lanka records over 1.9 mln tourist arrivals so far in 2025

November 7, 2025   10:33 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has announced that the total number of foreign tourists who have visited the country so far in 2025 has exceeded 1.9 million.

According to the latest statistics released by the Authority, a total of 32,815 tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first five days of November 2025. With this addition, the cumulative number of tourist arrivals for the year has risen to 1,923,502.

The highest number of daily arrivals during this period—7,412 tourists—was recorded on November 1, with India continuing to lead as the top source market for Sri Lanka.

So far this year, the largest number of tourists have arrived from India (431,235), followed by the United Kingdom (177,167), Russia (138,061), Germany (119,415), and China (113,619).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)