Over 1,000 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

A total of 1,091 individuals have been arrested during island-wide raids conducted within yesterday (06) with the aim of eradicating narcotics from the country as part of the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign.

A total of 1,094 raids were conducted across the island yesterday, according to the Police Media Division.

Further investigations are being carried out against 28 others under detention orders and 17 drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation, police said.

Police also reported the seizure of 1 kilogram and 872 grams of heroin, 2 kilograms and 937 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 2 kilograms and 181 grams of cannabis, and 12 grams and 313 milligrams of hashish during the raids.

The “Nation United – National Drive” campaign was launched on October 30 with the aim of eradicating the drug menace from the country.