Liquor store in Ja-Ela sealed for selling alcohol on Poya Day

Liquor store in Ja-Ela sealed for selling alcohol on Poya Day

November 7, 2025   12:03 pm

A liquor store in Ja-Ela has been sealed for allegedly selling alcohol on Poya Day (November 05), the Excise Department of Sri Lanka said. 

Excise officers had conducted a surprise inspection in the Ja-Ela area on Poya Day and found that a licensed outlet (Excise R.B. 04) had been selling alcohol for retail, in violation of the excise regulations.

Following the discovery, the Excise Department took immediate steps to seal the liquor store.

Further investigations are underway, and legal action will be taken against those responsible, the Excise Department said. 

The Excise Department further stated that it is closely monitoring such illegal activities, while Excise Commissioner General M.B.N.A. Pemaratne urged the public to report any similar incidents to the department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)