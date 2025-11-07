Liquor store in Ja-Ela sealed for selling alcohol on Poya Day

A liquor store in Ja-Ela has been sealed for allegedly selling alcohol on Poya Day (November 05), the Excise Department of Sri Lanka said.

Excise officers had conducted a surprise inspection in the Ja-Ela area on Poya Day and found that a licensed outlet (Excise R.B. 04) had been selling alcohol for retail, in violation of the excise regulations.

Following the discovery, the Excise Department took immediate steps to seal the liquor store.

Further investigations are underway, and legal action will be taken against those responsible, the Excise Department said.

The Excise Department further stated that it is closely monitoring such illegal activities, while Excise Commissioner General M.B.N.A. Pemaratne urged the public to report any similar incidents to the department.