President arrives in Parliament to present 2026 Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in Parliament, a short while ago, to present the 2026 Budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the Budget 2026 to be presented to the Parliament during the special Cabinet meeting held this morning (07).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2026, the country’s 80th Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, commencing from 01.30 p.m. today.

This is the National People’s Power (NPP) government’s second budget proposal.

Accordingly, the Budget Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (08) to December 05.

The second reading vote on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held on November 14 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held every day during the Budget Period, except for public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Tune into TV Derana, Ada Derana 24 and the Ada Derana YouTube channel at 01.30 p.m. today for the live broadcast of the President’s Budget Speech.