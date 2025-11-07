Budget 2026: President says govt. plans to keep inflation below 5%

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the government plans to keep inflation below 5 per cent.

The President also noted that they are expecting the state revenue to reach 16% of the GDP by the end of this year.

President Dissanayake added the government is expecting the country’s official reserve assets to reach USD 7 billion by the end of this year.

The President also said that the government will introduce a State Enterprise Management Act in 2026.

President Dissanayake made this assertion while delivering the 2026 Budget speech.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake commenced delivering the 2026 Budget speech at around 1:35 p.m.

Earlier today (07), the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the 2026 Budget proposals and the presentation of the second reading of the Appropriation Bill in Parliament.

This is the National People’s Power (NPP) government’s second budget proposal.

Following the presentation of the budget speech, the debate on the second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill will commence tomorrow (08).

A total of six days have been allocated for the debate on the second reading of the 2026 Budget while the vote on the second reading is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on November 14.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held daily during the Budget Period, except on public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

