Budget 2026: President says expert committee will be appointed to introduce code of ethics for judicial officers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pledges to appoint an expert committee to introduce a code of ethics for judicial officers in the country.

The President also noted that regardless of the position held, those who are engaged in fraud, corruption or commit crimes will be punished.

President Dissanayake made this pledge while delivering the 2026 Budget speech.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake commenced delivering the 2026 Budget speech in Parliament at around 1:35 p.m.

Earlier today (07), the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the 2026 Budget proposals and the presentation of the second reading of the Appropriation Bill in Parliament.

This is the National People’s Power (NPP) government’s second budget proposal.

Following the presentation of the budget speech, the debate on the second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill will commence tomorrow (08).

A total of six days have been allocated for the debate on the second reading of the 2026 Budget while the vote on the second reading is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on November 14.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held daily during the Budget Period, except on public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

