Budget deficit expected to be reduced to 5.2% - President

This year’s budget deficit is expected to be reduced to 5.2%, according to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

While delivering the 2026 Budget speech, the President made this assertion.

President Dissanayake also pledged to amend the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act.

The President also promised to establish two IT zones in Digana and Nuwara Eliya under the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake stated that two technical institutes were built in Kurunegala and Galle, but have been abandoned.

The President said their outstanding debts will be settled and the institutes will be reopened for private sector investment.