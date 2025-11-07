Sri Lanka to issue first Digital ID in third quarter 2026

The first digital identity card will be issued in Sri Lanka in the third quarter of 2026, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

Despite apprehension by various factions, the President assured to retain the personal information of the public securely.

He said a number of critical steps for building a digital economy have been initiated, such as the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI), national data exchange, upgrading the Lanka Government Cloud infrastructure, and creating specialized software for a single-window digital interface to deliver Government services.

An awareness program on a Unique Digital Identity will be launched in Sri Lanka in early 2026. The first digital identity card will be issued in the 3rd quarter of 2026, he added.