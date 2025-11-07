Support for disabled community strengthened under 2026 Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, presenting the 2026 Budget, announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening support for the disabled community, which comprises around 1.6 million individuals, representing about 7% of the national population.

As a country that has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the President emphasized the Government’s responsibility to safeguard and promote the rights of persons with disabilities.

A total of Rs. 19,000 million has already been allocated to provide a Rs. 10,000 monthly subsidy to around 140,000 persons with disabilities through the Aswesuma programme.

The existing gazette notification on accessibility regulations for persons with disabilities will be revised in line with international standards and specifications, with priority given to implementation.

It is also proposed to allocate Rs. 1,000 million to improve accessibility and sanitation facilities in public places, including Divisional Secretariats, Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Courts, and Police Stations, the President said.

Although 3% of positions in the public sector have officially been reserved for persons with disabilities, implementation has been inadequate. The Government will take measures to ensure that this 3% quota is fulfilled in all future public service recruitments.

To encourage private sector employment of persons with disabilities, the Government proposes a wage subsidy of 50% of the employee’s salary, up to a maximum of Rs. 15,000 per month, for a period of 24 months. A total of Rs. 500 million has been allocated for this initiative.

In addition, the construction of day care centres for children with disabilities, including those with autism, is ongoing under the Ministry of Health and the Department of Social Services. For the continuation and expansion of these projects, Rs. 100 million has been allocated under the Ministry of Health, Rs. 447 million under the Department of Social Services, and an additional Rs. 500 million has been earmarked for the establishment of new day care centres.