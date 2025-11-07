Housing and pension schemes introduced for Sri Lankans working abroad

Delivering the 2026 Budget Speech today, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced several new initiatives to support Sri Lankans employed overseas, recognizing their significant contribution as the country’s largest source of foreign exchange through remittances.

A housing loan scheme at concessional interest rates will be introduced for migrant workers, implemented using the funds of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) under an interest reimbursement mechanism, the President said.

In addition, a contributory pension scheme for foreign workers is to be established, with the SLBFE tasked with initiating and completing the necessary groundwork within 2026.

“Rs. 2,000 million will be allocated from the funds of the Bureau of Foreign Employment in the initial phase of these programmes,” he added.