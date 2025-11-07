Rs. 342 bln allocated for road development in 2026; Rs. 66 bln for Kadawatha-Mirigama central expressway section
November 7, 2025 04:19 pm
The government has allocated a sum of Rs. 342 billion for road development programmes in the 2026 budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanakaye stated.
Accordingly, a total of Rs. 66.1 billion has been allocated for the Kadawatha-Mirigama section of the Central Expressway through the 2026 Budget.
Furthermore, Rs. 10.5 billion for the Pothuhera-Rambukkana and Rs. 20 billion for the Rambukkana -Galagedara section of the central expressway have been allocated through the Budget.