Rs. 342 bln allocated for road development in 2026; Rs. 66 bln for Kadawatha-Mirigama central expressway section

The government has allocated a sum of Rs. 342 billion for road development programmes in the 2026 budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanakaye stated.

Accordingly, a total of Rs. 66.1 billion has been allocated for the Kadawatha-Mirigama section of the Central Expressway through the 2026 Budget.

Furthermore, Rs. 10.5 billion for the Pothuhera-Rambukkana and Rs. 20 billion for the Rambukkana -Galagedara section of the central expressway have been allocated through the Budget.