Rs. 1 bln allocated to address human-elephant conflict  President

November 7, 2025   04:22 pm

The government has proposed to allocate an additional provision of Rs. 1,000 million to the Department of Wildlife Conservation to expedite the completion of electric fence constructions and related projects aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflict across the country, President said. 

The President further stated that in addition, Rs. 10 million has been proposed for research initiatives to identify long-term, research-based solutions beyond the construction of electric fences to reduce these elephant-human conflicts.

