Marine Drive to be extended towards Colombo Port City

The government has decided to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a link road between the Port City end of the Port Access Elevated Highway and Marine Drive.

With the objective of enhancing road connectivity to the Colombo Port and the Port City, an elevated highway project is currently under construction.

The link road has been proposed to address the traffic congestion expected around the Lotus Roundabout area and its surroundings near Galle Face.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 330 million has been allocated to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a link between the Port Access Elevated Highway and the Marine Drive.