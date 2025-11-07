Marine Drive to be extended towards Colombo Port City

Marine Drive to be extended towards Colombo Port City

November 7, 2025   04:33 pm

The government has decided to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a link road between the Port City end of the Port Access Elevated Highway and Marine Drive.

With the objective of enhancing road connectivity to the Colombo Port and the Port City, an elevated highway project is currently under construction.

The link road has been proposed to address the traffic congestion expected around the Lotus Roundabout area and its surroundings near Galle Face.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 330 million has been allocated to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a link between the Port Access Elevated Highway and the Marine Drive.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)