Govt. proposes facilities to care of street dogs and burial of pets in Kesbewa and Piliyandala
November 7, 2025 04:46 pm
The government has decided to implement a pilot project in Kesbewa and Piliyandala with the aim of allocating facilities to take care of stray dogs and pets and also places for the burial and cremation of pets.
A total of Rs. 100 million has been allocated through the 2026 Budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.
The program has been initiated considering the changing lifestyles in urban and semi-urban areas and the trend of having pets is growing rapidly.