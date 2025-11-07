Govt. proposes facilities to care of street dogs and burial of pets in Kesbewa and Piliyandala

The government has decided to implement a pilot project in Kesbewa and Piliyandala with the aim of allocating facilities to take care of stray dogs and pets and also places for the burial and cremation of pets.

A total of Rs. 100 million has been allocated through the 2026 Budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

The program has been initiated considering the changing lifestyles in urban and semi-urban areas and the trend of having pets is growing rapidly.