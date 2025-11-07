Govt. proposes A Safe Home for Every Individual

Govt. proposes A Safe Home for Every Individual

November 7, 2025   04:58 pm

The government has decided to implement a housing development programme in 2026 with a new approach encompassing all social groups facing housing issues.

The programme has been initiated considering the housing problems of a large section of the community owing to various reasons such as poverty, insufficient income, scarcity of land, increase in construction costs, migration, informal urbanization, displacement and natural disasters.

Under this programme, construction work on 27,000 new homes including those currently under construction, is expected to be completed, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said while delivering the 2026 Budget speech.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)