Govt. proposes A Safe Home for Every Individual

The government has decided to implement a housing development programme in 2026 with a new approach encompassing all social groups facing housing issues.

The programme has been initiated considering the housing problems of a large section of the community owing to various reasons such as poverty, insufficient income, scarcity of land, increase in construction costs, migration, informal urbanization, displacement and natural disasters.

Under this programme, construction work on 27,000 new homes including those currently under construction, is expected to be completed, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said while delivering the 2026 Budget speech.