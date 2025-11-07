No vehicle permits for MPs in future  President

November 7, 2025   05:03 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the issuance of vehicle permits for Members of Parliament will not be issued in future.

The President stated that he is of the view that the scheme of issuing vehicle permits should not be taken forward.

President Dissanayake said however the government’s current fleet of vehicles and machinery is inadequate and a significant portion of the existing vehicles and machinery are obsolete, resulting in substantial expenditures on repairs and maintenance.

Considering this situation, the government has decided to purchase a number of vehicles and machinery essential for government institutions, as well as vehicles to be provided on the basis of return after the end of the parliamentary members’ term, the President noted.

For this purpose, through the 2026 Budget a total of Rs. 12,500 million has been allocated.

