Govt. allocates Rs. 100 mln to boost Sri Lankas blue economy

November 7, 2025   05:05 pm

The government has allocated Rs. 100 million to conduct a comprehensive study on the potential economic benefits of Sri Lanka’s blue economy, recognizing its vital role in national prosperity and sustainable development, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.  

Given Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean, the initiative aims to explore opportunities to harness the country’s marine and coastal resources for sustainable economic growth and also to position Sri Lanka as a regional hub for blue economy investments.    

The study will focus on key sectors such as marine and coastal fisheries, marine aquaculture, ecotourism, diving-related activities, marine biotechnology, and the development of seabed resources within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), President added.

