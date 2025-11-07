VAT registration threshold reduced to Rs. 36 million from Rs. 60 million

November 7, 2025   05:30 pm

November 7, 2025   05:30 pm

The government has decided to reduce the annual turnover threshold for the registration of Value Added Tax and Social Security Contribution Levy from Rs. 60 million to Rs. 36 million.

The proposal will be implemented with effect from April 01, 2026.

The new tax system has been proposed with the view of broadening the tax base, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake started during his 2026 Budget speech.

