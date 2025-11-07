Govt. proposes changes to Social Security Contribution Levy on vehicles

The government has proposed to charge the social security contribution levy at the time of import or manufacture and sale of vehicles, and exempt it tax at the time of after-sales.

The decision has been taken after observing that the social security contribution levy on the sale of vehicles is not being collected properly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in Parliament.

Accordingly, the change in the process to charge the social security contribution levy on vehicles is expected to be implemented effective from April 2026, the President stated.