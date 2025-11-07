Govt allocates Rs. 2 bln to establish new Inland Revenue Department complex

Govt allocates Rs. 2 bln to establish new Inland Revenue Department complex

November 7, 2025   05:50 pm

The government has proposed to allocate Rs. 2,000 million to establish a new office complex for the Department of Inland Revenue after selecting a suitable location among the proposed sites and conducting a feasibility study.

The Department of Inland Revenue is one of the main institutions responsible for generating government revenue and directing its tax collection process towards digitalization enables the provision of a more efficient service.

Under this condition, by operating the main office of the Department of Inland Revenue and its related offices within a single premise, it will be possible to provide taxpayers with a simpler, more reliable, and efficient service, while also strengthening the tax collection process in a sustainable manner, according to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Delivering the 2026 Budget, the President stated since taxpayers are the main beneficiaries of this institution, it is essential to develop the necessary physical facilities to provide them with a quality service.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 2,000 million has been allocated to establish a new office complex for the Inland Revenue Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)