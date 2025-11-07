Govt allocates Rs. 2 bln to establish new Inland Revenue Department complex

The government has proposed to allocate Rs. 2,000 million to establish a new office complex for the Department of Inland Revenue after selecting a suitable location among the proposed sites and conducting a feasibility study.

The Department of Inland Revenue is one of the main institutions responsible for generating government revenue and directing its tax collection process towards digitalization enables the provision of a more efficient service.

Under this condition, by operating the main office of the Department of Inland Revenue and its related offices within a single premise, it will be possible to provide taxpayers with a simpler, more reliable, and efficient service, while also strengthening the tax collection process in a sustainable manner, according to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Delivering the 2026 Budget, the President stated since taxpayers are the main beneficiaries of this institution, it is essential to develop the necessary physical facilities to provide them with a quality service.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 2,000 million has been allocated to establish a new office complex for the Inland Revenue Department.