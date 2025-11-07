President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, presented his second Budget Speech in the Parliament today (Nov. 7).

The 80th budget of the independent Sri Lanka and the second budget of the National People’s Power (NPP) government was delivered from 1.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. by the Head of State.

According to the 2026 Budget proposal delivered by the President, the government’s expected revenue for 2026 is set at Rs. 5,300 million while the expenditure has been projected to be Rs. 7,057 million.

Accordingly, the Budget deficit will be Rs. 1,757 million or 5.1% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval for the Budget 2026 to be presented to the Parliament during the special Cabinet meeting held this morning (07).

Accordingly, the Budget Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (08) to December 05.

The second reading vote on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held on November 14 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held every day during the Budget Period, except for public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

President’s full budget speech is as below;

Budget Speech 2026-150-227 by Adaderana Online