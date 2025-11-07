2026 Budget: Projected revenue at Rs. 5.3 bln, Budget deficit 1.75 bln

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (07) delivered the second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill or the budget speech in Parliament, the second of the National People’s Power-led government.

The 80th budget of the independent Sri Lanka was delivered from 1.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. by the Head of State.

The Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval for the Budget 2026 to be presented to the Parliament during the special Cabinet meeting held this morning (07).

According to the 2026 Budget proposal delivered by the President, the government’s expected revenue for 2026 is set at Rs. 5,300 million while the expenditure has been projected to be Rs. 7,057 million.

Accordingly, the Budget deficit will be Rs. 1,757 million or 5.1% of the Gross Domestic Product.

Meanwhile, the debate on the second reading of the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (08) to November 14.

The second reading vote on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on November 14.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The 2026 budget debate is scheduled to be held every day during the budget period, except on public holidays and Sundays.