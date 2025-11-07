Our Power of People Party decides to extend its support to Govt.

Our Power of People Party decides to extend its support to Govt.

November 7, 2025   06:43 pm

The Ape Janabala Party (Our Power of People Party) has decided to extend its support to the current government.

This was announced in a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Chinthaka Weerakoon.

According to the statement, the supreme council of the party has decided to offer its full cooperation to the current government led by the National People’s Power (NPP).

It further noted that the party has also decided to support the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, the statement said that the party expects to support the positive decisions taken by the current government and to provide necessary advice for the successful implementation of national programs introduced by the President.

The statement also emphasized that the Ape Janabala Party highly values many of the national initiatives currently being carried out by the government.

Furthermore, it confirms the party’s blessing and support for the President’s efforts to build a Sri Lankan nation rooted in Buddhist principles and preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the country.

