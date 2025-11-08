2026 Budget Debate to begin today

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 is scheduled to commence today (08) and will continue for six days, until November 14.

Thereafter, the vote on the Second Reading of the Budget will be taken on November 14 at 6.00 p.m., according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Subsequently, the Committee Stage debate on the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 is scheduled to be held for 17 days, including three Saturdays, from November 15 to December 5.

Following that, the vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill will be held on December 5 at 6.00 p.m.

Accordingly, the entire Budget debate is scheduled to be held from November 8 to December 5, 2025.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 (the Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament yesterday (07) by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

At around 1.30 p.m. yesterday, in keeping with tradition, the President arrived at the Chamber from the Office of the President within the Parliament premises, preceded by the Serjeant-at-Arms.

Subsequently, the Budget proposals were presented until 5.50 p.m.