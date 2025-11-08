STF nab 03 suspects with large haul of heroin in Galle

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three individuals today (08) in possession of a large quantity of heroin during a raid conducted in the Seenigama area of Galle, police said.

It is reported that over 3 kilograms of heroin were seized in the operation, which was carried out earlier this morning.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted in collaboration with officers of the Southern Provincial Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force, based on a tip-off received by the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC).