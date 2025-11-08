STF nab 03 suspects with large haul of heroin in Galle

STF nab 03 suspects with large haul of heroin in Galle

November 8, 2025   09:27 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three individuals today (08) in possession of a large quantity of heroin during a raid conducted in the Seenigama area of Galle, police said.

It is reported that over 3 kilograms of heroin were seized in the operation, which was carried out earlier this morning.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted in collaboration with officers of the Southern Provincial Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force, based on a tip-off received by the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC).

Key points from President Anura Kumar's 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament (English)

'Sarvajana Trust' inaugurated to inspire youth and empower women (English)

NPP Peliyagoda councillor resigns following husband's arrest with drugs (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa meets Indian National Security Advisor (English)

Govt remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reducing the risk of leprosy  President (English)

Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of 'Kosgoda Sujee' (English)

Mannar residents set to continue protest against wind power projects and sand mining (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill: Govt expenditure estimated at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

