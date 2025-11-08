Over 1,000 arrested in nationwide anti-drug raids

November 8, 2025   11:32 am

A total of 1,087 suspects were arrested during island-wide raids conducted within yesterday (07) under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, officers seized 583 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 416 grams of heroin, and several other illicit substances, including Kush cannabis and other toxic drugs, during the operations.

Detention orders have been obtained for 11 of the arrested suspects, while 16 individuals identified as drug addicts have been referred for rehabilitation, police confirmed.

The “Nation United – National Drive” campaign was launched on October 30 with the aim of eradicating the drug menace from the country.

