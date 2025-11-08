Kotahena shooting victim identified as associate of Pukudu Kanna

Investigations have revealed that the individual who was killed in the shooting incident in the Kotahena area last night (07) was an associate of notorious underworld figure Balachandran Pushparaj, also known as “Pukudu Kanna.”

According to police, the shooting occurred last night along 16th Lane, Kotahena, when a group of assailants arrived in a car, opened fire, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries following the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting, said police.

Police have launched further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.