Couple arrested with heroin and Ice in Divulapitiya

November 8, 2025   12:26 pm

Officers of the Anti-Vice Unit of the Divulapitiya Police Station have busted a drug racket allegedly operated by a couple over a long period of time.

The suspects were arrested in the Marandagahamula area of Divulapitiya.

Police said the male suspect was found in possession of 11 grams and 980 milligrams of the drug ‘heroin,’ while the female suspect was arrested while in possession of 5,100 milligrams of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine).

Investigations have revealed that the duo had been supplying drugs to several areas including Divulapitiya, Katuwellegama, Dunagaha, Aluthepola, Marandagahamula, Nelligahamula, Nilpanagoda, and Minuwangoda.

The arrested male suspect was produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court today (08) and is being questioned under a detention order, while the female suspect has been remanded in custody.

