In the latest episode of India Ascends on NDTV, Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa discussed the future of India–Sri Lanka relations, the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific, and the country’s fragile financial outlook.

Premadasa cautioned that with debt repayments set to resume in 2028, Sri Lanka’s economy will continue to face challenges and will require continued assistance from India to ensure long-term stability.

Speaking at the interview, Premadasa emphasized the need for Colombo and New Delhi to work closely together to help Sri Lanka not only recover but also move towards sustainable economic growth.

“India need not have any doubts about Sri Lanka. We are ready to work very closely with your country. In fact, I would go on to say that Sri Lanka has a special relationship with India — something akin to the Reagan and Thatcher years in the UK–US relationship,” Premadasa said.

He described the Indo–Sri Lanka relationship as “very important” and “special,” rooted in a shared history, culture, and mutual understanding.

He noted that the futures of both nations are “inextricably linked,” and that Sri Lanka can gain significantly through trade access to India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people.

Premadasa also called for expanding and improving the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, stressing that future agreements should deliver mutual benefits and strengthen both nations’ competitive and comparative advantages.

“When you talk of benefit, it should be mutual benefit. But as we have a special relationship and a common understanding, we can have a common approach and a framework to work together to build upon it,” he stated.

On the evolving geopolitical landscape, Premadasa underscored that modern geopolitics must aim to produce positive outcomes for humanity, prioritizing peace over conflict.

“Geopolitics must achieve a positive result for humankind. And that result is not conflict, is not war, is not attrition — it is peace, Peace is a basic element in promoting prosperity and growth,” he said.

Premadasa added that Sri Lanka aspires to play the role of a mediator and peacebuilder in the region, helping to reduce tensions and misunderstandings between global powers.

He welcomed recent signs of improving relations among major nations, describing them as a “good sign” of movement towards peace.

“I understand that certain misunderstandings, certain issues that have created mutual suspicion, are in the process of becoming resolved. So that’s a very good sign because we are moving towards peace.”

Concluding his remarks, Premadasa reiterated that the Indo–Sri Lanka relationship is a “very special relationship” that must be enhanced, supported, protected, and developed for the benefit of both countries.