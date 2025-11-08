2026 Budget reflects unprecedented economic discipline  CCC Chairman

The 2026 Budget is a budget with unprecedented economic discipline, says Krishan Balendra, Chairman of Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC).

Participating in the post-budget discussion on the 2026 Budget, he stated that this has built confidence in the private sector to enter into new investments.

The post-budget discussion on the 2026 Budget was held in Colombo last night (07).

The post-budget discussion was attended by the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma and experts in the business sector.

Speaking at the event, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma said:

“The government’s objective is to give businesses confidence to grow and become more profitable through various approaches. Digitalization, eliminating corruption are some of such approaches. I think these approaches have already yielded benefits. This creates better integration, minimize system leakages and a journey where everyone can participate. These approaches collect more revenue with less risk. This work is done without putting too much pressure on the system as well as on businesses and the public. We have great confidence in this regard. We believe that we will be able to achieve our goals in 2026.”

Participating in the post-budget discussion on the 2026 budget, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha said that they were confident in maintaining clean politics and emphasized that the same principles had been followed in preparing the budget.

The minister further stated:

“The second important point is the qualitative and quantitative factors. The qualitative factors are very important. We have not left anyone out. I think it is an important factor because it creates a feeling that everyone can work together to achieve a common goal and enjoy its benefits together.”

Speaking at the event Krishan Balendra, Chairman of CCC said:

“After many years, we are seeing a low inflation situation, a low interest rate situation that has been going on for a long time. Over time, this increased confidence in the private sector will make a positive difference to the country. The most important factor in this budget is that we maintain economic discipline. This discipline will greatly affect the way private businesses operate or succeed.”