FM Vijitha Herath invites global fintech firm to invest in Sri Lanka

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, said that he held a productive meeting with the CEO of GTN Global and his team.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister added that he “apprised them of enormous investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka” and extended an invitation to invest in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, aquaculture, and wellness tourism.

GTN Global is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital market services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries.