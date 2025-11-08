Three vehicles belonging to Sampath Manamperi seized in Middeniya

Three vehicles belonging to Sampath Manamperi seized in Middeniya

November 8, 2025   04:08 pm

Three vehicles allegedly owned by Sampath Manamperi, who is currently being held under a detention order, have been seized by officers of the Western Province North Crimes Division.

According to the police, the seized vehicles include a bus, a car, and a cab, which were found at Manamperi’s residence in the Middeniya area.

He was arrested and remanded  in connection with concealing two containers of chemicals, allegedly intended for the manufacture of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), on his property in the Middeniya area.  

Subsequently, the court granted permission to the Western Province North Crimes Division to detain and question him for a period of 90 days. 

 

 

 

 

