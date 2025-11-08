175 nursing lecturer vacancies to be filled immediately  Health Minister

The Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, has instructed officials to urgently recruit nursing lecturers due to a significant shortage in nursing schools.

Currently, there are 220 nursing lecturers in the country, while the approved number stands at 395, creating a shortfall of 175 lecturers.

The matter was discussed during a meeting with members of the Nursing College Principals’ Association under the patronage of Minister Jayatissa.

Accordingly, the Minister directed officials to immediately resume halted recruitment processes and to conduct examinations and recruitments for applicants within the next two months.