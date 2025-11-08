Three including woman arrested over Kotahena shooting

Three including woman arrested over Kotahena shooting

November 8, 2025   06:03 pm

Three suspects including a woman have been apprehended in connection with the Kotahena shooting incident that claimed the life of one individual last night (07).  

The suspects have been arrested in Manipai, Jaffna, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred last night along 16th Lane, Kotahena, when a group of assailants arrived in a car, opened fire, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries following the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting, said police.

