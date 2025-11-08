Sri Lankan boat with nearly 300kg heroin and Ice seized off Maldives
November 8, 2025 07:20 pm
Six Sri Lankan fishermen along with a fishing vessel carrying nearly 300 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) have been arrested by the Maldivian Coast Guard.
The interception was reportedly made based on intelligence provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.
The security forces have reportedly received information indicating that the drug consignment is allegedly linked to the large scale drug trafficker known as ‘Dehibale Malli.’