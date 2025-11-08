Sri Lankan boat with nearly 300kg heroin and Ice seized off Maldives
File Photo.

Sri Lankan boat with nearly 300kg heroin and Ice seized off Maldives

November 8, 2025   07:20 pm

Six Sri Lankan fishermen along with a fishing vessel carrying nearly 300 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) have been arrested by the Maldivian Coast Guard.

The interception was reportedly made based on intelligence provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The security forces have reportedly received information indicating that the drug consignment is allegedly linked to the large scale drug trafficker known as ‘Dehibale Malli.’

