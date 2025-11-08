Three more suspects arrested over heroin seizure in Seenigama

Three more suspects arrested over heroin seizure in Seenigama

November 8, 2025   07:35 pm

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent seizure of a stock of heroin in the Seenigama area and the arrest of three individuals.

According to police, the arrests were made during a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by the Southern Provincial Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

A stock of 5 kilograms and 416 grams of heroin was found in the possession of the suspects, along with Rs. 10,811,500 in cash, police said. 

Initial investigations have revealed that the seized heroin is linked to the stocks of heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) that were recently found floating in the sea off the Tangalle area.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Hikkaduwa Police Station for further investigations.

