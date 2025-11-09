Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 9, 2025   07:14 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely in some places in the Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in the Ampara district.

Showers may occur in the Western and Southern provinces and in the Puttalam district in the morning as well, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

